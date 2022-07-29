How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Detroit Tigers Live Online on July 29, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, July 29, 2022 at 7:07 PM EDT, the Toronto Blue Jays face the Detroit Tigers. The game is airing exclusively on Apple TV+.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Detroit Tigers

In Detroit, Toronto, and Nationally the game will be streaming on Apple TV+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

For most of the 2022 season, games that air on Apple TV+ will be free to all viewers. You can watch Friday Night Baseball in the Apple TV app on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast with Google TV, Android TV, LG Smart TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, VIZIO Smart TVs, and Comcast Xfinity set-top boxes. You can also stream it on your browser, including on Android devices at tv.apple.com.

“Friday Night Baseball” live pre- and postgame coverage will be hosted by Lauren Gardner, along with a rotating group of analysts and former Major League Baseball (MLB) players, including Carlos Peña, Cliff Floyd, and Yonder Alonso.

Can you stream Toronto Blue Jays vs. Detroit Tigers on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Toronto Blue Jays vs. Detroit Tigers game won’t be available since it is on Apple TV+.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Apple TV+. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+.

Detroit Tigers vs. Toronto Blue Jays Game Preview: Blue Jays bring 1-0 series lead over Tigers into game 2

Detroit Tigers (40-60, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (55-44, second in the AL East)

Toronto; Friday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Bryan Garcia (0-0); Blue Jays: Alek Manoah (11-4, 2.24 ERA, .97 WHIP, 110 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -395, Tigers +310; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays host the Detroit Tigers, leading the series 1-0.

Toronto is 55-44 overall and 32-20 at home. The Blue Jays are third in the AL with 129 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.

Detroit has a 16-33 record on the road and a 40-60 record overall. The Tigers have gone 19-4 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams meet Friday for the fifth time this season. The Blue Jays lead the season series 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 19 doubles and 21 home runs while hitting .281 for the Blue Jays. Matt Chapman is 17-for-37 with three doubles and five home runs over the last 10 games.

Miguel Cabrera is fifth on the Tigers with a .284 batting average, and has nine doubles, four home runs, 22 walks and 36 RBI. Harold Castro is 12-for-35 with two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 8-2, .333 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by 42 runs

Tigers: 3-7, .216 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (side), Tayler Saucedo: 60-Day IL (hip), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (forearm), Andrew Vasquez: 15-Day IL (ankle), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono)

Tigers: Rony Garcia: 15-Day IL (biceps), Michael Pineda: 15-Day IL (tricep), Beau Brieske: 15-Day IL (forearm), Wily Peralta: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Matt Manning: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (achilles ), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow)