MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Toronto Blue Jays Live Online on July 30, 2022: Streaming Options

On Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 3:07 PM EDT, the Toronto Blue Jays face the Detroit Tigers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Detroit Tigers games all year long.

Can you stream Toronto Blue Jays vs. Detroit Tigers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Toronto Blue Jays vs. Detroit Tigers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Detroit Tigers vs. Toronto Blue Jays Game Preview: Toronto Blue Jays take on the Detroit Tigers Saturday

Detroit Tigers (41-60, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (55-45, second in the AL East)

Toronto; Saturday, 3:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Drew Hutchison (1-4, 4.84 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 29 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Ross Stripling (5-3, 3.10 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 62 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -278, Tigers +226; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays square off against the Detroit Tigers on Saturday.

Toronto is 32-21 in home games and 55-45 overall. The Blue Jays have gone 27-13 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Detroit is 17-33 on the road and 41-60 overall. The Tigers have a 19-4 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams match up Saturday for the sixth time this season. The Blue Jays are ahead 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 19 doubles and 21 home runs for the Blue Jays. Matt Chapman is 17-for-36 with three doubles and five home runs over the past 10 games.

Jeimer Candelario has 10 doubles, two triples and 10 home runs for the Tigers. Willi Castro is 5-for-26 with two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 8-2, .326 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by 42 runs

Tigers: 4-6, .219 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Alek Manoah: day-to-day (elbow), Bo Bichette: day-to-day (shoulder), George Springer: day-to-day (elbow), Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (side), Tayler Saucedo: 60-Day IL (hip), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (forearm), Andrew Vasquez: 15-Day IL (ankle), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono)

Tigers: Rony Garcia: 15-Day IL (biceps), Michael Pineda: 15-Day IL (tricep), Beau Brieske: 15-Day IL (forearm), Wily Peralta: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Matt Manning: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (achilles ), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow)