MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Detroit Tigers Live Online on July 31, 2022: Streaming Options

When: Sunday, July 31, 2022 at 12:05 PM EDT

TV: Peacock

Stream: Watch with Subscription to Peacock

In Detroit and nationally the game will be streaming on Peacock Premium, which is available for $4.99 a month with a subscription to Peacock. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

All-Star first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays, who have won nine of their past 10 games, host Miguel Cabrera and the Detroit Tigers from Rogers Centre on MLB Sunday Leadoff live this Sunday, July 31 at Noon ET on Peacock.

Play-by-play announcer Jason Benetti will be joined in this week’s MLB Sunday Leadoff booth by analysts Dan Petry (Tigers analyst) and Pat Tabler (Blue Jays analyst). Benetti will be joined in the MLB Sunday Leadoff booth each week by local analysts from the participating teams.

Can you stream Toronto Blue Jays vs. Detroit Tigers on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Toronto Blue Jays vs. Detroit Tigers game won’t be available since it is on Peacock.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Peacock. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to Peacock.

Detroit Tigers vs. Toronto Blue Jays Game Preview: Blue Jays face the Tigers with 2-1 series lead

Detroit Tigers (41-61, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (56-45, second in the AL East)

Toronto; Sunday, 12:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Garrett Hill (1-2, 5.57 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 10 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (7-4, 5.20 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 100 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -303, Tigers +240; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays play the Detroit Tigers, leading the series 2-1.

Toronto has gone 33-21 in home games and 56-45 overall. The Blue Jays are 26-9 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Detroit has a 41-61 record overall and a 17-34 record in road games. The Tigers have gone 21-45 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

The teams meet Sunday for the seventh time this season. The Blue Jays lead the season series 4-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 21 home runs, 41 walks and 62 RBI while hitting .283 for the Blue Jays. Matt Chapman is 14-for-34 with three doubles, four home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Jeimer Candelario has 11 doubles, two triples and 10 home runs for the Tigers. Willi Castro is 5-for-25 with two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 8-2, .305 batting average, 3.26 ERA, outscored opponents by 37 runs

Tigers: 4-6, .231 batting average, 3.17 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Alek Manoah: day-to-day (elbow), Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (side), Tayler Saucedo: 60-Day IL (hip), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (forearm), Andrew Vasquez: 15-Day IL (ankle), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono)

Tigers: Rony Garcia: 15-Day IL (biceps), Michael Pineda: 15-Day IL (tricep), Beau Brieske: 15-Day IL (forearm), Wily Peralta: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Matt Manning: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (achilles ), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow)