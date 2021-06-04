How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Toronto Blue Jays on TV via Live Stream on June 4, 2021: TV, Betting Odds, Starters

On Friday, June 4, 2021 at 7:07 PM EDT, the Toronto Blue Jays face the Houston Astros. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Houston Astros

In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with fuboTV. It is also available on AT&T TV “Choice Plan”.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Zack Greinke (5-2, 3.67 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 57 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Hyun Jin Ryu (5-2, 2.62 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 58 strikeouts)

LINE: Blue Jays -123, Astros +105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Marcus Semien is riding a 10-game hitting streak as Toronto readies to play Houston.

The Blue Jays are 12-11 in home games in 2020. Toronto ranks second in the majors in hitting with a .259 batting average, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the team with an average of .335.

The Astros are 11-12 on the road. The Houston offense has compiled a .264 batting average as a team this season, good for first in the league. Yuli Gurriel leads the team with an average of .310.

The Astros won the last meeting 7-4. Bryan Abreu earned his second victory and Kyle Tucker went 2-for-3 with a triple, a home run and four RBI for Houston. Nate Pearson registered his first loss for Toronto.