 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Toronto Blue Jays on TV via Live Stream on June 4, 2021: TV, Betting Odds, Starters

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, June 4, 2021 at 7:07 PM EDT, the Toronto Blue Jays face the Houston Astros. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Houston Astros

In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with fuboTV. It is also available on AT&T TV “Choice Plan”.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Zack Greinke (5-2, 3.67 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 57 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Hyun Jin Ryu (5-2, 2.62 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 58 strikeouts)

LINE: Blue Jays -123, Astros +105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Marcus Semien is riding a 10-game hitting streak as Toronto readies to play Houston.

The Blue Jays are 12-11 in home games in 2020. Toronto ranks second in the majors in hitting with a .259 batting average, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the team with an average of .335.

The Astros are 11-12 on the road. The Houston offense has compiled a .264 batting average as a team this season, good for first in the league. Yuli Gurriel leads the team with an average of .310.

The Astros won the last meeting 7-4. Bryan Abreu earned his second victory and Kyle Tucker went 2-for-3 with a triple, a home run and four RBI for Houston. Nate Pearson registered his first loss for Toronto.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
AT&T SportsNet Southwest≥ $84.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Southwest + 30 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Southwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 2 Harrison Street, San Francisco, CA 94105 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.