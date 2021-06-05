How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Toronto Blue Jays Live Online on June 5, 2021: TV Channels/Live Stream

On Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 3:07 PM EDT, the Toronto Blue Jays face the Houston Astros. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Houston Astros

In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with fuboTV. It is also available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Jose Urquidy (4-2, 3.02 ERA, .99 WHIP, 42 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Ross Stripling (1-3, 5.11 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 39 strikeouts)

LINE: Blue Jays -106, Astros -110; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto and Houston will face off on Saturday.

The Blue Jays are 12-12 in home games in 2020. Toronto ranks second in the MLB in hitting with a .258 batting average, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the club with an average of .330.

The Astros are 12-12 on the road. The Houston pitching staff has a combined team ERA of 3.70, Zack Greinke leads the staff with a mark of 3.38.

The Astros won the last meeting 13-1. Greinke earned his sixth victory and Carlos Correa went 2-for-5 with two home runs and four RBI for Houston. Hyun Jin Ryu took his third loss for Toronto.