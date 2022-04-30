How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Houston Astros Game Live Online on April 30, 2022: Streaming/TV Options

On Saturday, April 30, 2022 at 3:07 PM EDT, the Toronto Blue Jays face the Houston Astros. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Houston Astros

In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Toronto Blue Jays vs. Houston Astros on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Toronto Blue Jays vs. Houston Astros. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Houston Astros vs. Toronto Blue Jays Game Preview: Tapia leads Blue Jays against the Astros after 4-hit performance

Houston Astros (11-9, second in the AL West) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (13-8, second in the AL East)

Toronto; Saturday, 3:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Luis Garcia (1-0, 4.60 ERA, .96 WHIP, 14 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (1-0, 4.91 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -129, Astros +108; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays take on the Houston Astros after Raimel Tapia’s four-hit game on Friday.

Toronto has a 7-4 record at home and a 13-8 record overall. Blue Jays hitters have a collective .415 slugging percentage to rank fourth in the majors.

Houston is 11-9 overall and 2-4 at home. The Astros have the 10th-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .291.

The matchup Saturday is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has two doubles, six home runs and 16 RBI for the Blue Jays. George Springer is 10-for-32 with a double, two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Michael Brantley is fifth on the Astros with a .290 batting average, and has three doubles, two home runs, six walks and seven RBI. Yuli Gurriel is 11-for-36 with four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 7-3, .249 batting average, 3.56 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Astros: 5-5, .211 batting average, 4.10 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Tayler Saucedo: day-to-day (side), Ryan Borucki: 10-Day IL (blister), Cavan Biggio: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 10-Day IL (forearm), Teoscar Hernandez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nate Pearson: 10-Day IL (mono)

Astros: Jose Altuve: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Taylor Jones: 60-Day IL (back), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (forearm), Ryan Pressly: 10-Day IL (knee), Jacob Meyers: 10-Day IL (shoulder)