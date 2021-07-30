How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Toronto Blue Jays Live Online Without Cable on July 30, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, July 30, 2021 at 7:07 PM EDT, the Toronto Blue Jays face the Kansas City Royals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Kansas City and Fox Sports Kansas City, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Kansas City Royals

In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City (previously Fox Sports Kansas City), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Kansas City, this is your only option to stream Kansas City Royals games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Daniel Lynch (1-2, 8.74 ERA, 1.77 WHIP, 8 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Ross Stripling (3-6, 4.84 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 84 strikeouts)

LINE: Blue Jays -208, Royals +176; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Salvador Perez and the Royals will take on the Blue Jays Friday.

The Blue Jays are 22-22 in home games in 2020. Toronto is averaging 5.0 RBI per game this season. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the team with 83 total runs batted in.

The Royals are 17-31 in road games. Kansas City is hitting a collective .245 this season, led by Nicky Lopez with an average of .281.

The Royals won the last meeting 2-0. Kyle Zimmer recorded his first victory and Salvador Perez went 1-for-5 with a home run and two RBI for Kansas City. T.J. Zeuch took his second loss for Toronto.

Live TV Streaming Option