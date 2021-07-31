How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Kansas City Royals Live Online Without Cable on July 31, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 3:07 PM EDT, the Toronto Blue Jays face the Kansas City Royals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Kansas City and Fox Sports Kansas City, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Kansas City Royals

In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City (previously Fox Sports Kansas City), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Kansas City, this is your only option to stream Kansas City Royals games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Mike Minor (8-8, 5.32 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 115 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Alek Manoah (2-1, 2.90 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 52 strikeouts)

LINE: Blue Jays -213, Royals +179; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto and Kansas City will play on Saturday.

The Blue Jays are 23-22 in home games in 2020. The Toronto offense has compiled a .266 batting average as a team this season, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the team with a mark of .328.

The Royals are 17-32 in road games. Kansas City has slugged .395 this season. Salvador Perez leads the club with a .520 slugging percentage, including 44 extra-base hits and 26 home runs.

The Blue Jays won the last meeting 6-4. Ross Stripling secured his fourth victory and Bo Bichette went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI for Toronto. Daniel Lynch registered his third loss for Kansas City.

