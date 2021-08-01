MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Toronto Blue Jays Live Online Without Cable on August 1, 2021: Streaming/TV Options

On Sunday, August 1, 2021 at 1:07 PM EDT, the Toronto Blue Jays face the Kansas City Royals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Kansas City and Fox Sports Kansas City, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Kansas City Royals

In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City (previously Fox Sports Kansas City), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Kansas City, this is your only option to stream Kansas City Royals games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Brad Keller (7-9, 5.55 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, 93 strikeouts) Blue Jays: TBD

LINE: Blue Jays -277, Royals +223; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto and Kansas City will meet on Sunday.

The Blue Jays are 24-22 on their home turf. Toronto is averaging 5.0 RBI per game this season. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the team with 83 total runs batted in.

The Royals have gone 17-33 away from home. The Kansas City offense has compiled a .243 batting average as a team this season, Nicky Lopez leads the team with a mark of .283.

The Blue Jays won the last meeting 4-0. Alek Manoah earned his third victory and George Springer went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI for Toronto. Mike Minor registered his ninth loss for Kansas City.

Live TV Streaming Option