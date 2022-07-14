How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Toronto Blue Jays Live Online on July 14, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, July 14, 2022 at 7:07 PM EDT, the Toronto Blue Jays face the Kansas City Royals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Kansas City and Fox Sports Kansas City, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Kansas City Royals

In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City (previously Fox Sports Kansas City), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Kansas City, this is your only option to stream Kansas City Royals games all year long.

Can you stream Toronto Blue Jays vs. Kansas City Royals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Toronto Blue Jays vs. Kansas City Royals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Kansas City Royals vs. Toronto Blue Jays Game Preview: Blue Jays take on the Royals in first of 4-game series

Kansas City Royals (35-53, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (47-42, fourth in the AL East)

Toronto; Thursday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: TBD; Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (6-6, 2.86 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 100 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays host the Kansas City Royals on Thursday to open a four-game series.

Toronto has a 47-42 record overall and a 27-18 record in home games. The Blue Jays have the fourth-best team slugging percentage in MLB play at .433.

Kansas City is 35-53 overall and 16-26 in road games. The Royals are 26-10 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The matchup Thursday is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with 20 home runs while slugging .488. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is 14-for-36 with three doubles and two RBI over the last 10 games.

Bobby Witt Jr. has 18 doubles, five triples and 12 home runs while hitting .248 for the Royals. Whit Merrifield is 6-for-22 with a triple and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 3-7, .276 batting average, 3.77 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Royals: 6-4, .270 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Yusei Kikuchi: 15-Day IL (neck), Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (side), Kevin Gausman: day-to-day (ankle), Tayler Saucedo: 60-Day IL (hip), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (forearm), Andrew Vasquez: 15-Day IL (ankle), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono)

Royals: Michael A. Taylor: day-to-day (shoulder), Daniel Lynch: day-to-day (blister), Whit Merrifield: day-to-day (toe), Jon Heasley: 15-Day IL (shoudler), Josh Staumont: 15-Day IL (neck), Salvador Perez: 10-Day IL (thumb), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)