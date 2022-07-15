How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Kansas City Royals Live Online on July 15, 2022: TV Options/Streaming

On Friday, July 15, 2022 at 7:07 PM EDT, the Toronto Blue Jays face the Kansas City Royals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Kansas City and Fox Sports Kansas City, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Kansas City Royals

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City (previously Fox Sports Kansas City), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Kansas City, this is your only option to stream Kansas City Royals games all year long.

Can you stream Toronto Blue Jays vs. Kansas City Royals on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Toronto Blue Jays vs. Kansas City Royals game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Kansas City and Fox Sports Kansas City + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

Kansas City Royals vs. Toronto Blue Jays Game Preview: Kansas City Royals and Toronto Blue Jays play in game 2 of series

Kansas City Royals (36-53, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (47-43, fourth in the AL East)

Toronto; Friday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Zack Greinke (3-5, 4.52 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 39 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Alek Manoah (9-4, 2.34 ERA, .99 WHIP, 97 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -365, Royals +284; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals lead 1-0 in a four-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Toronto has a 47-43 record overall and a 27-19 record at home. The Blue Jays have the second-best team batting average in MLB play at .259.

Kansas City has a 36-53 record overall and a 17-26 record on the road. The Royals have a 22-14 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

The matchup Friday is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 14 doubles and 20 home runs for the Blue Jays. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is 13-for-35 with two doubles over the last 10 games.

Bobby Witt Jr. leads Kansas City with 13 home runs while slugging .455. Emmanuel Rivera is 12-for-33 with a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 3-7, .268 batting average, 3.45 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Royals: 7-3, .281 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Yusei Kikuchi: 15-Day IL (neck), Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (side), Tayler Saucedo: 60-Day IL (hip), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (forearm), Andrew Vasquez: 15-Day IL (ankle), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono)

Royals: Daniel Lynch: day-to-day (blister), Jon Heasley: 15-Day IL (shoudler), Josh Staumont: 15-Day IL (neck), Salvador Perez: 10-Day IL (thumb), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)