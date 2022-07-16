MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Toronto Blue Jays Live Online on July 16, 2022: Streaming Options

On Saturday, July 16, 2022 at 3:07 PM EDT, the Toronto Blue Jays face the Kansas City Royals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Kansas City and Fox Sports Kansas City, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Kansas City Royals

In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City (previously Fox Sports Kansas City), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Kansas City, this is your only option to stream Kansas City Royals games all year long.

Can you stream Toronto Blue Jays vs. Kansas City Royals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Toronto Blue Jays vs. Kansas City Royals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Kansas City Royals vs. Toronto Blue Jays Game Preview: Toronto Blue Jays host the Kansas City Royals Saturday

Kansas City Royals (36-54, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (48-43, fourth in the AL East)

Toronto; Saturday, 3:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Daniel Lynch (0-0); Blue Jays: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays host the Kansas City Royals on Saturday.

Toronto is 48-43 overall and 28-19 at home. The Blue Jays have gone 24-13 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Kansas City has a 17-27 record on the road and a 36-54 record overall. The Royals have the sixth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .243.

Saturday’s game is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Blue Jays are ahead 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with 20 home runs while slugging .478. Teoscar Hernandez is 14-for-38 with three doubles, four home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

Bobby Witt Jr. has 18 doubles, five triples and 13 home runs for the Royals. Emmanuel Rivera is 11-for-34 with three doubles and two RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 4-6, .294 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Royals: 6-4, .270 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Yusei Kikuchi: 15-Day IL (neck), Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (side), Tayler Saucedo: 60-Day IL (hip), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (forearm), Andrew Vasquez: 15-Day IL (ankle), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono)

Royals: Daniel Lynch: day-to-day (blister), Jon Heasley: 15-Day IL (shoudler), Salvador Perez: 10-Day IL (thumb), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)