MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Kansas City Royals Live Online on July 17, 2022: Streaming Options

On Sunday, July 17, 2022 at 12:05 PM EDT, the Toronto Blue Jays face the Kansas City Royals. The game is airing exclusively on Peacock Premium.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Kansas City Royals

When: Sunday, July 17, 2022 at 12:05 PM EDT

TV: Peacock

Stream: Watch with Subscription to Peacock

In Kansas City and nationally the game will be streaming on Peacock Premium as part of their new “MLB Sunday Leadoff.” Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN. Peacock Premium is available for $4.99 a month with ads, or $9.99 a month without.

All-Star first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays host rookie infielder Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals from Rogers Centre on MLB Sunday Leadoff live this Sunday, July 17 at Noon ET on Peacock.

The Royals and Blue Jays combine to feature five American League 2022 MLB All-Stars. Guerrero Jr. and Toronto catcher Alejandro Kirk were selected as All-Star starters, while Blue Jays outfielder George Springer and pitcher Alex Manoah and Kansas City outfielder Andrew Benintendi were named AL reserves.

Play-by-play announcer Jason Benetti will be joined in this week’s MLB Sunday Leadoff booth by analysts Dan Plesac (Blue Jays Analyst) and Rex Hudler (Royals Analyst). Benetti will be joined in the MLB Sunday Leadoff booth each week by local analysts from the participating teams.

Can you stream Toronto Blue Jays vs. Kansas City Royals on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Toronto Blue Jays vs. Kansas City Royals game won’t be available since it is on Peacock Originals.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Peacock. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to Peacock.

Live TV Streaming Option

Kansas City Royals vs. Toronto Blue Jays Game Preview: Blue Jays bring 2-1 series advantage over Royals into game 4

Kansas City Royals (36-55, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (49-43, third in the AL East)

Toronto; Sunday, 12:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Kris Bubic (1-6, 6.79 ERA, 1.86 WHIP, 47 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (7-4, 5.38 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 86 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -317, Royals +256; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays lead 2-1 in a four-game series against the Kansas City Royals.

Toronto has a 49-43 record overall and a 29-19 record at home. The Blue Jays are 33-12 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Kansas City has gone 17-28 on the road and 36-55 overall. The Royals have the sixth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .243.

Sunday’s game is the seventh meeting between these teams this season. The Blue Jays are up 4-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 20 home runs, 38 walks and 57 RBI while hitting .268 for the Blue Jays. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is 15-for-39 with two doubles and two RBI over the past 10 games.

Bobby Witt Jr. leads Kansas City with 13 home runs while slugging .453. Vinnie Pasquantino is 10-for-38 with two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 5-5, .298 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Royals: 6-4, .271 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Yusei Kikuchi: 15-Day IL (neck), Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (side), Tayler Saucedo: 60-Day IL (hip), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (forearm), Andrew Vasquez: 15-Day IL (ankle), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono)

Royals: Jon Heasley: 15-Day IL (shoudler), Salvador Perez: 10-Day IL (thumb), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)