How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Los Angeles Angels on April 8, 2021 Live Online: TV Channels, Live Stream

On Thursday, April 8, 2021 at 7:07 PM EDT, the Toronto Blue Jays face the Los Angeles Angels. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Los Angeles Angels

When: Thursday, April 8, 2021 at 7:07 PM EDT

TV: Bally Sports West and Fox Sports West

Stream: Watch with a subscription to AT&T TV

Sign Up Now Get $75 Back on AT&T TV normally $84.99 / mo.

How to Get $75 Back on AT&T TV

Click “ Get the Deal ” to activate the promotion

” to activate the promotion Enter your E-mail Address, so we know where to send the Gift Card

You will be sent to AT&T TV website to sign up for your AT&T TV account

After you finish your first month, you will receive a $75 Gift Card from The Streamable

Get the Deal Get $75 Back att.com/tv

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports SoCal, formerly Fox Sports Prime Ticket, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Fox Sports Prime Ticket – this is your only option to stream Angels games all year long.

How to Get $75 Back on AT&T TV

Click “ Get the Deal ” to activate the promotion

” to activate the promotion Enter your E-mail Address, so we know where to send the Gift Card

You will be sent to AT&T TV website to sign up for your AT&T TV account

After you finish your first month, you will receive a $75 Gift Card from The Streamable

Get the Deal Get $75 Back att.com/tv

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.

Live TV Streaming Option