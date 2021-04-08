How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Los Angeles Angels on April 8, 2021 Live Online: TV Channels, Live Stream
On Thursday, April 8, 2021 at 7:07 PM EDT, the Toronto Blue Jays face the Los Angeles Angels. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Toronto Blue Jays vs. Los Angeles Angels
- When: Thursday, April 8, 2021 at 7:07 PM EDT
- TV: Bally Sports West and Fox Sports West
- Stream: Watch with
Get $75 Back on AT&T TV
How to Get $75 Back on AT&T TV
- Click “” to activate the promotion
- Enter your E-mail Address, so we know where to send the Gift Card
- You will be sent to AT&T TV website to sign up for your AT&T TV account
- After you finish your first month, you will receive a $75 Gift Card from The Streamable
Get $75 Back
In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports SoCal, formerly Fox Sports Prime Ticket, which is available with a . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Fox Sports Prime Ticket – this is your only option to stream Angels games all year long.
How to Get $75 Back on AT&T TV
- Click “” to activate the promotion
- Enter your E-mail Address, so we know where to send the Gift Card
- You will be sent to AT&T TV website to sign up for your AT&T TV account
- After you finish your first month, you will receive a $75 Gift Card from The Streamable
Get $75 Back
You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$20
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|Bally Sports West
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fox Sports West
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-