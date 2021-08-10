 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Los Angeles Angels Doubleheader Live Online Without Cable on August 10, 2021: TV Options

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 6:07 PM EDT, the Toronto Blue Jays face the Los Angeles Angels in a Doubleheader. The games are airing exclusively on Bally Sports West and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Los Angeles Angels

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Angels games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Ross Stripling (5-6, 4.43 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 91 strikeouts) Angels: Jose Suarez (5-4, 3.42 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 47 strikeouts)

LINE: Angels +124, Blue Jays -144; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and Toronto will face off on Tuesday.

The Angels are 30-26 in home games in 2020. The Los Angeles offense has compiled a .252 batting average as a team this season, David Fletcher leads the team with a mark of .303.

The Blue Jays have gone 29-26 away from home. Toronto is slugging .458 as a unit. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the team with a slugging percentage of .635.

The Blue Jays won the last meeting 15-1. Steven Matz earned his second victory and Bo Bichette went 2-for-4 with two doubles and five RBI for Toronto. Jose Quintana took his first loss for Los Angeles.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports West≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports West≥ $84.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports West and Fox Sports West + 35 Top Cable Channels

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable helps you find the best way to streaming anything. Follow our daily streaming news, in-depth reviews on streaming services & devices, and use our tools to find where you favorite content is streaming.

When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 301 Poinciana Island Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.