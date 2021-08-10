How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Los Angeles Angels Doubleheader Live Online Without Cable on August 10, 2021: TV Options
On Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 6:07 PM EDT, the Toronto Blue Jays face the Los Angeles Angels in a Doubleheader. The games are airing exclusively on Bally Sports West and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Toronto Blue Jays vs. Los Angeles Angels
- When: Tuesday, August 10, 2021 - Game 1: 6:07 PM EDT / Game 2: 10:07 PM EDT
- TV: Bally Sports West and Fox Sports West
- Stream: Watch with Subscription to AT&T TV
In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Angels games all year long.
PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Ross Stripling (5-6, 4.43 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 91 strikeouts) Angels: Jose Suarez (5-4, 3.42 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 47 strikeouts)
LINE: Angels +124, Blue Jays -144; over/under is 7 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and Toronto will face off on Tuesday.
The Angels are 30-26 in home games in 2020. The Los Angeles offense has compiled a .252 batting average as a team this season, David Fletcher leads the team with a mark of .303.
The Blue Jays have gone 29-26 away from home. Toronto is slugging .458 as a unit. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the team with a slugging percentage of .635.
The Blue Jays won the last meeting 15-1. Steven Matz earned his second victory and Bo Bichette went 2-for-4 with two doubles and five RBI for Toronto. Jose Quintana took his first loss for Los Angeles.
