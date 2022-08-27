MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Los Angeles Angels Live Online on August 27, 2022: Streaming Options

On Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 3:07 PM EDT, the Toronto Blue Jays face the Los Angeles Angels. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Los Angeles Angels

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Angels games all year long.

Can you stream Toronto Blue Jays vs. Los Angeles Angels on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Toronto Blue Jays vs. Los Angeles Angels game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Toronto Blue Jays Game Preview: Adell leads Angels against the Blue Jays following 4-hit game

Los Angeles Angels (53-73, fourth in the AL West) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (68-56, third in the AL East)

Toronto; Saturday, 3:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Shohei Ohtani (10-8, 2.83 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 167 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Alek Manoah (12-6, 2.66 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 139 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -160, Angels +135; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels play the Toronto Blue Jays after Jo Adell had four hits against the Blue Jays on Friday.

Toronto has a 36-26 record at home and a 68-56 record overall. The Blue Jays have the third-best team batting average in MLB play at .262.

Los Angeles is 53-73 overall and 27-37 in road games. The Angels have a 35-20 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Saturday’s game is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Blue Jays are ahead 4-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 27 doubles, 26 home runs and 78 RBI for the Blue Jays. Matt Chapman is 7-for-37 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and two RBI over the past 10 games.

Ohtani has 19 doubles, six triples and 27 home runs for the Angels. David Fletcher is 12-for-42 with two doubles over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 7-3, .255 batting average, 3.16 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Angels: 2-8, .222 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Teoscar Hernandez: day-to-day (foot), Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (side), Tayler Saucedo: 60-Day IL (hip), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono)

Angels: Jared Walsh: 60-Day IL (rib), Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (finger), Michael Lorenzen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Duffy: 60-Day IL (back), Archie Bradley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (wrist), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)