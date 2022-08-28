How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Toronto Blue Jays Live Online on August 28, 2022: TV/Viewing Options

On Sunday, August 28, 2022 at 1:37 PM EDT, the Toronto Blue Jays face the Los Angeles Angels. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Los Angeles Angels

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West).

Can you stream Toronto Blue Jays vs. Los Angeles Angels on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Toronto Blue Jays vs. Los Angeles Angels game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Toronto Blue Jays Game Preview: Angels aim to sweep series against the Blue Jays

Los Angeles Angels (54-73, fourth in the AL West) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (68-57, third in the AL East)

Toronto; Sunday, 1:37 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Tucker Davidson (2-4, 6.23 ERA, 1.75 WHIP, 16 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Ross Stripling (6-3, 2.84 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 80 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -236, Angels +193; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels will try to sweep a three-game series with a win against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Toronto has a 68-57 record overall and a 36-27 record at home. The Blue Jays have hit 152 total home runs to rank third in the AL.

Los Angeles has gone 28-37 on the road and 54-73 overall. The Angels are 22-14 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The matchup Sunday is the seventh time these teams match up this season. The Blue Jays hold a 4-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alejandro Kirk has 17 doubles, 12 home runs and 48 RBI for the Blue Jays. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is 11-for-44 with four doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani has 19 doubles, six triples and 27 home runs while hitting .260 for the Angels. Andrew Velazquez is 12-for-29 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 7-3, .242 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Angels: 3-7, .220 batting average, 3.35 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Teoscar Hernandez: day-to-day (foot), Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (side), Tayler Saucedo: 60-Day IL (hip), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono)

Angels: Jared Walsh: 60-Day IL (rib), Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (finger), Michael Lorenzen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Duffy: 60-Day IL (back), Archie Bradley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (wrist), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)