How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Miami Marlins Live Online on June 1, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at 7:07 PM EDT, the Toronto Blue Jays face the Miami Marlins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Miami Marlins

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Miami Marlins games all year long.

The Miami Marlins travel to take on the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday.

The Blue Jays are 10-11 on their home turf. Toronto ranks third in the majors in hitting with a .258 batting average, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the club with an average of .323.

The Marlins are 12-16 in road games. Miami has slugged .364 this season. Jesus Aguilar leads the team with a .462 slugging percentage, including 18 extra-base hits and nine home runs.

Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (2-4, 3.46 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 64 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Robbie Ray (2-2, 3.81 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 60 strikeouts)

AT&T TV fuboTV Hulu Philo Sling TV YouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Florida ≥ $84.99
Fox Sports Florida ≥ $84.99

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Florida and Fox Sports Florida + 35 Top Cable Channels

