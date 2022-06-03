How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Toronto Blue Jays Live Online on June 3, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, June 3, 2022 at 7:07 PM EDT, the Toronto Blue Jays face the Minnesota Twins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North and Fox Sports North, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Minnesota Twins

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Twins games all year long.

Can you stream Toronto Blue Jays vs. Minnesota Twins on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Toronto Blue Jays vs. Minnesota Twins. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports North and Fox Sports North + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

Minnesota Twins vs. Toronto Blue Jays Game Preview: Twins come into matchup against the Blue Jays on losing streak

Minnesota Twins (30-23, first in the AL Central) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (30-20, second in the AL East)

Toronto; Friday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Chi Chi Gonzalez (0-0); Blue Jays: Yusei Kikuchi (2-1, 3.48 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 44 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -220, Twins +180; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins aim to stop their three-game losing streak with a win over the Toronto Blue Jays.

Toronto has a 30-20 record overall and a 17-8 record at home. The Blue Jays have gone 16-5 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Minnesota is 13-12 in road games and 30-23 overall. The Twins have a 23-8 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with 10 home runs while slugging .455. Alejandro Kirk is 13-for-30 with four doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Byron Buxton leads Minnesota with 11 home runs while slugging .486. Trevor Larnach is 8-for-28 with three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 8-2, .271 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Twins: 3-7, .241 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Hyun-Jin Ryu: 15-Day IL (forearm), George Springer: day-to-day (illness), Tim Mayza: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tayler Saucedo: 10-Day IL (hip), Nate Pearson: 10-Day IL (mono)

Twins: Sonny Gray: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Carlos Correa: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (knee), Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (hip), Gilberto Celestino: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Joe Ryan: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Cody Stashak: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Winder: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)