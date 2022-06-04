 Skip to Content
MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Minnesota Twins Live Online on June 4, 2022: Streaming Options

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 3:07 PM EDT, the Toronto Blue Jays face the Minnesota Twins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North and Fox Sports North, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Minnesota Twins

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Twins games all year long.

Can you stream Toronto Blue Jays vs. Minnesota Twins on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Toronto Blue Jays vs. Minnesota Twins. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial$10 OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports North≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports North≥ $89.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports North and Fox Sports North + 35 Top Cable Channels

Minnesota Twins vs. Toronto Blue Jays Game Preview: Minnesota Twins and Toronto Blue Jays meet in game 2 of series

Minnesota Twins (31-23, first in the AL Central) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (30-21, third in the AL East)

Toronto; Saturday, 3:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Dylan Bundy (3-2, 4.76 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 34 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (3-2, 5.62 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 36 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -168, Twins +144; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Toronto has a 17-9 record in home games and a 30-21 record overall. Blue Jays hitters have a collective .312 on-base percentage, the seventh-ranked percentage in the AL.

Minnesota has a 31-23 record overall and a 14-12 record on the road. The Twins have the third-ranked team batting average in the AL at .245.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: George Springer has nine doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 27 RBI for the Blue Jays. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is 8-for-37 with two doubles, four home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Gio Urshela has six doubles and five home runs for the Twins. Jose Miranda is 6-for-18 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 8-2, .271 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Twins: 4-6, .256 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Hyun-Jin Ryu: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tim Mayza: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tayler Saucedo: 10-Day IL (hip), Nate Pearson: 10-Day IL (mono)

Twins: Sonny Gray: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Carlos Correa: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (knee), Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (hip), Gilberto Celestino: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Joe Ryan: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Cody Stashak: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Winder: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

