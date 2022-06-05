 Skip to Content
How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Toronto Blue Jays Live Online on June 5, 2022: TV Options/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, June 5, 2022 at 1:37 PM EDT, the Toronto Blue Jays face the Minnesota Twins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North and Fox Sports North, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Minnesota Twins

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Twins games all year long.

Can you stream Toronto Blue Jays vs. Minnesota Twins on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Toronto Blue Jays vs. Minnesota Twins. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial$10 OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports North≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports North≥ $89.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports North and Fox Sports North + 35 Top Cable Channels

Minnesota Twins vs. Toronto Blue Jays Game Preview: Blue Jays and Twins play in series rubber match

Minnesota Twins (31-24, first in the AL Central) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (31-21, second in the AL East)

Toronto; Sunday, 1:37 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Devin Smeltzer (2-0, 1.50 ERA, .83 WHIP, 12 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (5-3, 2.51 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 70 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -210, Twins +176; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays and Minnesota Twins meet on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Toronto is 31-21 overall and 18-9 at home. The Blue Jays have the ninth-best team batting average in MLB play at .245.

Minnesota has a 31-24 record overall and a 14-13 record in road games. The Twins have the eighth-best team ERA in the majors at 3.62.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: George Springer has a .276 batting average to rank second on the Blue Jays, and has nine doubles, two triples and 10 home runs. Bo Bichette is 15-for-44 with two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Luis Arraez has a home run, 23 walks and 13 RBI while hitting .342 for the Twins. Gio Urshela is 10-for-29 with three doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 9-1, .301 batting average, 4.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

Twins: 4-6, .244 batting average, 5.08 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Hyun-Jin Ryu: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tim Mayza: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tayler Saucedo: 10-Day IL (hip), Nate Pearson: 10-Day IL (mono)

Twins: Gio Urshela: day-to-day (foot), Sonny Gray: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Carlos Correa: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (knee), Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (hip), Joe Ryan: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Cody Stashak: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Winder: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

