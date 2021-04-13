How to Watch Blue Jays vs. Yankees Live Stream on April 13, 2021: TV Channels
On Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at 7:07 PM EDT, the Toronto Blue Jays face the New York Yankees. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Toronto Blue Jays vs. New York Yankees
- When: Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at 7:07 PM EDT
- TV: YES Network
- Stream: Watch with
In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV no longer carry YES Network, streaming options are limited.
Jameson Taillon starts for the Yankees after an impressive debut, while Hyun Jin Ryu will start for the Jays.
The Blue Jays finished 22-18 against AL East Division opponents in 2020. Toronto hit .255 as a team last year while averaging 8.6 hits per game.
The Yankees finished 23-17 against AL East Division opponents in 2020. New York hit .247 as a team and averaged 3.1 extra base hits per game last year.
You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.
