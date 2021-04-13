How to Watch Blue Jays vs. Yankees Live Stream on April 13, 2021: TV Channels

On Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at 7:07 PM EDT, the Toronto Blue Jays face the New York Yankees. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. New York Yankees

When: Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at 7:07 PM EDT

TV: YES Network

Jameson Taillon starts for the Yankees after an impressive debut, while Hyun Jin Ryu will start for the Jays.

The Blue Jays finished 22-18 against AL East Division opponents in 2020. Toronto hit .255 as a team last year while averaging 8.6 hits per game.

The Yankees finished 23-17 against AL East Division opponents in 2020. New York hit .247 as a team and averaged 3.1 extra base hits per game last year.

