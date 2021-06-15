 Skip to Content
How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays Live Online on June 15, 2021: TV Options/Live Stream

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 7:07 PM EDT, the Toronto Blue Jays face the New York Yankees. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. New York Yankees

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network, this is your only option to stream New York Yankees games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jordan Montgomery (3-1, 4.00 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 65 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Hyun Jin Ryu (5-4, 3.34 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 62 strikeouts)

LINE: Blue Jays -121, Yankees +105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York enters the game as losers of their last three games.

The Blue Jays are 12-13 against AL East opponents. Toronto has hit 100 combined home runs this season, most in the American League. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the club with 22 homers.

The Yankees are 14-21 against the rest of their division. The New York pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.56. Gerrit Cole leads the team with a 2.31 earned run average.

The Yankees won the last meeting 5-3. Jonathan Loaisiga recorded his fourth victory and Aaron Judge went 1-for-1 with a home run and three RBI for New York. Robbie Ray registered his second loss for Toronto.

