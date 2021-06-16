How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. New York Yankees Live Stream on June 16, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at 7:07 PM EDT, the Toronto Blue Jays face the New York Yankees. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. New York Yankees

When: Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at 7:07 PM EDT

TV: YES Network

Stream: Watch with Subscription to AT&T TV

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network, this is your only option to stream New York Yankees games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Gerrit Cole (7-3, 2.31 ERA, .87 WHIP, 113 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Ross Stripling (2-3, 4.91 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 49 strikeouts)

LINE: Blue Jays +145, Yankees -167; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto and New York will meet on Wednesday.

The Blue Jays are 12-14 against AL East teams. Toronto has hit a league-leading 101 home runs this season. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads them with 22, averaging one every 10.5 at-bats.

The Yankees are 15-21 against AL East Division teams. The New York pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.57. Gerrit Cole leads the team with a 2.31 earned run average.

The Yankees won the last meeting 6-5. Jonathan Loaisiga earned his sixth victory and Gary Sanchez went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and an RBI for New York. Tim Mayza took his first loss for Toronto.

Live TV Streaming Option