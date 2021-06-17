MLB TV Guide: How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays Live Without Cable on June 17, 2021: Streaming
On Thursday, June 17, 2021 at 7:07 PM EDT, the Toronto Blue Jays face the New York Yankees. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Toronto Blue Jays vs. New York Yankees
- When: Thursday, June 17, 2021 at 7:07 PM EDT
- TV: YES Network
- Stream: Watch with Subscription to AT&T TV
PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Michael King (0-3, 3.77 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 28 strikeouts) Blue Jays: T.J. Zeuch (0-2, 6.75 ERA, 1.92 WHIP, 6 strikeouts)
BOTTOM LINE: New York heads into the matchup fresh off a dominant performance by Gerrit Cole. Cole pitched eight innings, surrendering two runs on four hits with four strikeouts against Toronto.
The Blue Jays are 12-15 against AL East opponents. Toronto’s team on-base percentage of .322 is third in the American League. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the team with an OBP of .437.
The Yankees have gone 16-21 against division opponents. The New York pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.55. Gerrit Cole leads the team with a 2.31 earned run average.
The Yankees won the last meeting 3-2. Cole earned his eighth victory and Gary Sanchez went 1-for-2 with a home run and two RBI for New York. Ross Stripling took his fourth loss for Toronto.
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|YES Network
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-