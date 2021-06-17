MLB TV Guide: How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays Live Without Cable on June 17, 2021: Streaming

On Thursday, June 17, 2021 at 7:07 PM EDT, the Toronto Blue Jays face the New York Yankees. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. New York Yankees

When: Thursday, June 17, 2021 at 7:07 PM EDT

TV: YES Network

Stream: Watch with Subscription to AT&T TV

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Michael King (0-3, 3.77 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 28 strikeouts) Blue Jays: T.J. Zeuch (0-2, 6.75 ERA, 1.92 WHIP, 6 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: New York heads into the matchup fresh off a dominant performance by Gerrit Cole. Cole pitched eight innings, surrendering two runs on four hits with four strikeouts against Toronto.

The Blue Jays are 12-15 against AL East opponents. Toronto’s team on-base percentage of .322 is third in the American League. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the team with an OBP of .437.

The Yankees have gone 16-21 against division opponents. The New York pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.55. Gerrit Cole leads the team with a 2.31 earned run average.

The Yankees won the last meeting 3-2. Cole earned his eighth victory and Gary Sanchez went 1-for-2 with a home run and two RBI for New York. Ross Stripling took his fourth loss for Toronto.

Live TV Streaming Option