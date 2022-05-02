 Skip to Content
How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays Game Live Online on May 2, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Monday, May 2, 2022 at 7:07 PM EDT, the Toronto Blue Jays face the New York Yankees. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. New York Yankees

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network, this is your only option to stream New York Yankees games all year long.

Can you stream Toronto Blue Jays vs. New York Yankees on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Toronto Blue Jays vs. New York Yankees. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: YES Network + 35 Top Cable Channels

New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays Game Preview: Yankees bring 5-game win streak into matchup with the Blue Jays

New York Yankees (15-6, first in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (15-8, second in the AL East)

Toronto; Monday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jordan Montgomery (0-1, 2.70 ERA, .95 WHIP, 15 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Ross Stripling (0-0, 3.60 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -118, Blue Jays -101; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees will attempt to keep a five-game win streak alive when they take on the Toronto Blue Jays.

Toronto is 15-8 overall and 9-4 in home games. The Blue Jays are 10-5 in games when they record eight or more hits.

New York is 15-6 overall and 9-3 at home. The Yankees have the third-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .325.

The teams square off Monday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: George Springer has five doubles and six home runs while hitting .289 for the Blue Jays. Matt Chapman is 6-for-38 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa is 10th on the Yankees with a .306 batting average, and has five doubles, five walks and seven RBI. Aaron Judge is 12-for-35 with six home runs and 14 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 7-3, .232 batting average, 3.56 ERA, outscored by one run

Yankees: 9-1, .265 batting average, 2.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 34 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Tayler Saucedo: 10-Day IL (the toronto blue jays placed lhp tayler saucedo on the 10-day injured list.), Ryan Borucki: 10-Day IL (blister), Cavan Biggio: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 10-Day IL (forearm), Teoscar Hernandez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nate Pearson: 10-Day IL (mono)

Yankees: Joey Gallo: day-to-day (groin), Ben Rortvedt: 10-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

