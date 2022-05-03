How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. New York Yankees Game Live Online on May 3, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 7:07 PM EDT, the Toronto Blue Jays face the New York Yankees. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. New York Yankees

5-Day Free Trial

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network, this is your only option to stream New York Yankees games all year long.

Can you stream Toronto Blue Jays vs. New York Yankees on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Toronto Blue Jays vs. New York Yankees. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM.

New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays Game Preview: Yankees look to extend win streak, play the Blue Jays

New York Yankees (16-6, first in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (15-9, second in the AL East)

Toronto; Tuesday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jameson Taillon (1-1, 3.26 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 17 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Alek Manoah (4-0, 1.44 ERA, .88 WHIP, 25 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -133, Yankees +112; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees are looking to build upon a six-game win streak with a victory over the Toronto Blue Jays.

Toronto has a 9-5 record at home and a 15-9 record overall. The Blue Jays have the third-ranked team batting average in the AL at .245.

New York has gone 9-3 in home games and 16-6 overall. The Yankees are 9-3 in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams meet Tuesday for the sixth time this season. The Yankees lead the season series 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: George Springer has five doubles and six home runs while hitting .299 for the Blue Jays. Bo Bichette is 10-for-41 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Aaron Judge has seven home runs, eight walks and 15 RBI while hitting .291 for the Yankees. DJ LeMahieu is 11-for-40 with three doubles, a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 6-4, .238 batting average, 3.56 ERA, outscored by three runs

Yankees: 9-1, .267 batting average, 2.35 ERA, outscored opponents by 33 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Tayler Saucedo: 10-Day IL (the toronto blue jays placed lhp tayler saucedo on the 10-day injured list.), Ryan Borucki: 10-Day IL (blister), Cavan Biggio: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 10-Day IL (forearm), Teoscar Hernandez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nate Pearson: 10-Day IL (mono)

Yankees: Joey Gallo: day-to-day (groin), Ben Rortvedt: 10-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)