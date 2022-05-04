 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

MLB TV Guide: How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays Game Live Online on May 4, 2022: Streaming Options

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 7:07 PM EDT, the Toronto Blue Jays face the New York Yankees. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. New York Yankees

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network, this is your only option to stream New York Yankees games all year long.

Can you stream Toronto Blue Jays vs. New York Yankees on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Toronto Blue Jays vs. New York Yankees. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
YES Network≥ $89.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: YES Network + 35 Top Cable Channels

New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays Game Preview: Yankees visit the Blue Jays on 5-game road win streak

New York Yankees (17-6, first in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (15-10, second in the AL East)

Toronto; Wednesday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Nestor Cortes Jr. (1-0, 1.31 ERA, .87 WHIP, 28 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Yusei Kikuchi (0-1, 5.52 ERA, 1.91 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -138, Blue Jays +117; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees will try to keep a five-game road win streak going when they face the Toronto Blue Jays.

Toronto has a 15-10 record overall and a 9-6 record in home games. The Blue Jays have the eighth-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .302.

New York has a 9-3 record at home and a 17-6 record overall. The Yankees have the fourth-best team slugging percentage in MLB play at .406.

The teams square off Wednesday for the seventh time this season. The Yankees lead the season series 4-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has four doubles, six home runs and 16 RBI for the Blue Jays. George Springer is 12-for-37 with a double, three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Aaron Judge has six doubles and eight home runs for the Yankees. Giancarlo Stanton is 10-for-35 with three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 5-5, .236 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Yankees: 10-0, .272 batting average, 2.12 ERA, outscored opponents by 44 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Tayler Saucedo: 10-Day IL (the toronto blue jays placed lhp tayler saucedo on the 10-day injured list.), Ryan Borucki: 10-Day IL (blister), Cavan Biggio: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 10-Day IL (forearm), Teoscar Hernandez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nate Pearson: 10-Day IL (mono)

Yankees: Joey Gallo: day-to-day (groin), Ben Rortvedt: 10-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.