MLB TV Guide: How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays Game Live Online on May 4, 2022: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 7:07 PM EDT, the Toronto Blue Jays face the New York Yankees. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. New York Yankees

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network, this is your only option to stream New York Yankees games all year long.

Can you stream Toronto Blue Jays vs. New York Yankees on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Toronto Blue Jays vs. New York Yankees. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays Game Preview: Yankees visit the Blue Jays on 5-game road win streak

New York Yankees (17-6, first in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (15-10, second in the AL East)

Toronto; Wednesday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Nestor Cortes Jr. (1-0, 1.31 ERA, .87 WHIP, 28 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Yusei Kikuchi (0-1, 5.52 ERA, 1.91 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -138, Blue Jays +117; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees will try to keep a five-game road win streak going when they face the Toronto Blue Jays.

Toronto has a 15-10 record overall and a 9-6 record in home games. The Blue Jays have the eighth-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .302.

New York has a 9-3 record at home and a 17-6 record overall. The Yankees have the fourth-best team slugging percentage in MLB play at .406.

The teams square off Wednesday for the seventh time this season. The Yankees lead the season series 4-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has four doubles, six home runs and 16 RBI for the Blue Jays. George Springer is 12-for-37 with a double, three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Aaron Judge has six doubles and eight home runs for the Yankees. Giancarlo Stanton is 10-for-35 with three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 5-5, .236 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Yankees: 10-0, .272 batting average, 2.12 ERA, outscored opponents by 44 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Tayler Saucedo: 10-Day IL (the toronto blue jays placed lhp tayler saucedo on the 10-day injured list.), Ryan Borucki: 10-Day IL (blister), Cavan Biggio: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 10-Day IL (forearm), Teoscar Hernandez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nate Pearson: 10-Day IL (mono)

Yankees: Joey Gallo: day-to-day (groin), Ben Rortvedt: 10-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)