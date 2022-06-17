 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays Live Online on June 17, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, June 17, 2022 at 7:07 PM EDT, the Toronto Blue Jays face the New York Yankees. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. New York Yankees

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network, this is your only option to stream New York Yankees games all year long.

Can you stream Toronto Blue Jays vs. New York Yankees on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Toronto Blue Jays vs. New York Yankees. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial$10 OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
YES Network≥ $89.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: YES Network + 35 Top Cable Channels

New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays Game Preview: Blue Jays take on the Yankees in first of 3-game series

New York Yankees (47-16, first in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (37-26, second in the AL East)

Toronto; Friday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jordan Montgomery (2-1, 2.70 ERA, .98 WHIP, 51 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Ross Stripling (3-1, 3.14 ERA, .98 WHIP, 35 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -120, Blue Jays +100; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays host the New York Yankees to open a three-game series.

Toronto has a 20-12 record at home and a 37-26 record overall. The Blue Jays have the second-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .430.

New York has an 18-9 record on the road and a 47-16 record overall. The Yankees have the top team ERA in the AL at 2.78.

The teams meet Friday for the 10th time this season. The Yankees are ahead 6-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has eight doubles and 16 home runs while hitting .270 for the Blue Jays. Teoscar Hernandez is 13-for-38 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Aaron Judge has 10 doubles, 25 home runs and 49 RBI for the Yankees. Anthony Rizzo is 10-for-42 with three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 6-4, .318 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

Yankees: 9-1, .247 batting average, 3.06 ERA, outscored opponents by 30 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Bo Bichette: day-to-day (leg), Julian Merryweather: 15-Day IL (side), Andrew Vasquez: 15-Day IL (ankle), Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (finger), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tayler Saucedo: 10-Day IL (hip)

Yankees: Luis Severino: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Loaisiga: 15-Day IL (right shoulder), Aroldis Chapman: 15-Day IL (achilles), Ben Rortvedt: 60-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.