How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays Live Online on June 17, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, June 17, 2022 at 7:07 PM EDT, the Toronto Blue Jays face the New York Yankees. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. New York Yankees

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network, this is your only option to stream New York Yankees games all year long.

Can you stream Toronto Blue Jays vs. New York Yankees on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Toronto Blue Jays vs. New York Yankees. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays Game Preview: Blue Jays take on the Yankees in first of 3-game series

New York Yankees (47-16, first in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (37-26, second in the AL East)

Toronto; Friday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jordan Montgomery (2-1, 2.70 ERA, .98 WHIP, 51 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Ross Stripling (3-1, 3.14 ERA, .98 WHIP, 35 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -120, Blue Jays +100; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays host the New York Yankees to open a three-game series.

Toronto has a 20-12 record at home and a 37-26 record overall. The Blue Jays have the second-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .430.

New York has an 18-9 record on the road and a 47-16 record overall. The Yankees have the top team ERA in the AL at 2.78.

The teams meet Friday for the 10th time this season. The Yankees are ahead 6-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has eight doubles and 16 home runs while hitting .270 for the Blue Jays. Teoscar Hernandez is 13-for-38 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Aaron Judge has 10 doubles, 25 home runs and 49 RBI for the Yankees. Anthony Rizzo is 10-for-42 with three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 6-4, .318 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

Yankees: 9-1, .247 batting average, 3.06 ERA, outscored opponents by 30 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Bo Bichette: day-to-day (leg), Julian Merryweather: 15-Day IL (side), Andrew Vasquez: 15-Day IL (ankle), Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (finger), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tayler Saucedo: 10-Day IL (hip)

Yankees: Luis Severino: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Loaisiga: 15-Day IL (right shoulder), Aroldis Chapman: 15-Day IL (achilles), Ben Rortvedt: 60-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)