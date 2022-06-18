How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. New York Yankees Live Online on June 18, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, June 18, 2022 at 3:07 PM EDT, the Toronto Blue Jays face the New York Yankees. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. New York Yankees

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network, this is your only option to stream New York Yankees games all year long.

Can you stream Toronto Blue Jays vs. New York Yankees on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Toronto Blue Jays vs. New York Yankees. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: YES Network + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays Game Preview: Yankees bring 8-game win streak into game against the Blue Jays

New York Yankees (48-16, first in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (37-27, second in the AL East)

Toronto; Saturday, 3:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jameson Taillon (7-1, 2.93 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 52 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Alek Manoah (8-1, 1.67 ERA, .91 WHIP, 68 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -139, Yankees +118; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees are looking to keep their eight-game win streak alive when they visit the Toronto Blue Jays.

Toronto has a 20-13 record at home and a 37-27 record overall. The Blue Jays have the second-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .428.

New York is 19-9 on the road and 48-16 overall. The Yankees have the third-best team on-base percentage in the majors at .325.

Saturday’s game is the 11th time these teams square off this season. The Yankees have a 7-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has eight doubles and 16 home runs for the Blue Jays. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is 13-for-36 with four doubles, a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Aaron Judge has a .312 batting average to lead the Yankees, and has 10 doubles and 25 home runs. Anthony Rizzo is 11-for-41 with four home runs and 12 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 5-5, .308 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Yankees: 9-1, .263 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 38 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Bo Bichette: day-to-day (leg), Julian Merryweather: 15-Day IL (side), Andrew Vasquez: 15-Day IL (ankle), Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (finger), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tayler Saucedo: 10-Day IL (hip)

Yankees: Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Loaisiga: 15-Day IL (right shoulder), Aroldis Chapman: 15-Day IL (achilles), Ben Rortvedt: 60-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)