MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. New York Yankees Live Online on June 19, 2022: Streaming

On Sunday, June 19, 2022 at 1:37 PM EDT, the Toronto Blue Jays face the New York Yankees. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. New York Yankees

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Toronto Blue Jays vs. New York Yankees on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Toronto Blue Jays vs. New York Yankees game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM.

New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays Game Preview: Yankees try to keep win streak alive against the Blue Jays

New York Yankees (49-16, first in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (37-28, second in the AL East)

Toronto; Sunday, 1:37 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Luis Severino (4-1, 2.80 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 71 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Yusei Kikuchi (2-3, 4.80 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 56 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -157, Blue Jays +135; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees will try to keep their nine-game win streak going when they visit the Toronto Blue Jays.

Toronto has a 20-14 record in home games and a 37-28 record overall. Blue Jays hitters are batting a collective .255, which ranks second in the AL.

New York has a 49-16 record overall and a 20-9 record on the road. The Yankees have the best team on-base percentage in the AL at .325.

The teams meet Sunday for the 12th time this season. The Yankees lead the season series 8-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. ranks third on the Blue Jays with 24 extra base hits (eight doubles and 16 home runs). Teoscar Hernandez is 12-for-37 with two doubles, two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Aaron Judge leads the Yankees with a .306 batting average, and has 10 doubles, 25 home runs, 32 walks and 49 RBI. Anthony Rizzo is 11-for-37 with three home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 4-6, .292 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored by two runs

Yankees: 9-1, .251 batting average, 2.61 ERA, outscored opponents by 36 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Trevor Richards: 15-Day IL (neck), Julian Merryweather: 15-Day IL (side), Andrew Vasquez: 15-Day IL (ankle), Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (finger), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tayler Saucedo: 10-Day IL (hip)

Yankees: Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Loaisiga: 15-Day IL (right shoulder), Aroldis Chapman: 15-Day IL (achilles), Ben Rortvedt: 60-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)