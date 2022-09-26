How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays Live Online on September 26, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Monday, September 26, 2022 at 7:07 PM EDT, the Toronto Blue Jays face the New York Yankees. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. New York Yankees

Will Aaron Judge hit his 61st homer to tie Roger Maris’ AL record?

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Toronto Blue Jays vs. New York Yankees on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Toronto Blue Jays vs. New York Yankees. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays Game Preview: Yankees visit the Blue Jays to start 3-game series

New York Yankees (94-58, first in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (86-67, second in the AL East)

Toronto; Monday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Luis Severino (6-3, 3.36 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 101 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (12-10, 3.32 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 194 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays host the New York Yankees on Monday to open a three-game series.

Toronto has a 43-32 record at home and an 86-67 record overall. The Blue Jays are 35-19 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

New York has a 38-36 record on the road and a 94-58 record overall. Yankees hitters are batting a collective .241, which ranks ninth in the AL.

Monday’s game is the 17th time these teams match up this season. The Yankees hold a 9-7 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads Toronto with 30 home runs while slugging .479. George Springer is 12-for-40 with three home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

Aaron Judge has 28 doubles and 60 home runs while hitting .314 for the Yankees. Gleyber Torres is 15-for-38 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 5-5, .256 batting average, 5.63 ERA, outscored by one run

Yankees: 8-2, .277 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Santiago Espinal: 10-Day IL (oblique), Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tayler Saucedo: 60-Day IL (hip), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono)

Yankees: Wandy Peralta: 15-Day IL (back), Frankie Montas: 15-Day IL (shoulder), DJ LeMahieu: 10-Day IL (toe), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Benintendi: 10-Day IL (wrist), Albert Abreu: 15-Day IL (elbow), Matt Carpenter: 10-Day IL (foot), Miguel Castro: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael King: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder)