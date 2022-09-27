How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. New York Yankees Live Online on September 27, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at 7:07 PM EDT, the Toronto Blue Jays face the New York Yankees. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. New York Yankees

Can you stream Toronto Blue Jays vs. New York Yankees on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Toronto Blue Jays vs. New York Yankees. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays Game Preview: Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees play in game 2 of series

New York Yankees (94-59, first in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (87-67, second in the AL East)

Toronto; Tuesday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jameson Taillon (13-5, 3.90 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 140 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (11-6, 5.27 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 137 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -111, Yankees -108; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays bring a 1-0 lead into the latest game of the series against the New York Yankees.

Toronto is 87-67 overall and 44-32 in home games. The Blue Jays have the highest team on-base percentage in the AL at .327.

New York has a 94-59 record overall and a 38-37 record on the road. The Yankees have the fourth-best team slugging percentage in MLB play at .428.

Tuesday’s game is the 18th time these teams square off this season. The Yankees are ahead 9-8 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 34 doubles and 30 home runs while hitting .276 for the Blue Jays. George Springer is 12-for-41 with three doubles, a triple and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Aaron Judge has 60 home runs, 101 walks and 128 RBI while hitting .314 for the Yankees. Gleyber Torres is 13-for-36 with three doubles, three home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 6-4, .256 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Yankees: 7-3, .272 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Santiago Espinal: 10-Day IL (oblique), Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tayler Saucedo: 60-Day IL (hip), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono)

Yankees: Wandy Peralta: 15-Day IL (back), Frankie Montas: 15-Day IL (shoulder), DJ LeMahieu: 10-Day IL (toe), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Benintendi: 10-Day IL (wrist), Albert Abreu: 15-Day IL (elbow), Matt Carpenter: 10-Day IL (foot), Miguel Castro: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael King: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder)