How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. New York Yankees Live Online on September 28, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at 7:07 PM EDT, the Toronto Blue Jays face the New York Yankees. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. New York Yankees

Can you stream Toronto Blue Jays vs. New York Yankees on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Toronto Blue Jays vs. New York Yankees. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

All Live TV Streaming Services

New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays Game Preview: Blue Jays and Yankees square off with series tied 1-1

New York Yankees (95-59, first in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (87-68, second in the AL East)

Toronto; Wednesday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Gerrit Cole (12-7, 3.49 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 244 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Mitch White (1-6, 5.12 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 73 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -126, Blue Jays +106; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Toronto Blue Jays and the New York Yankees are looking for a series win with a victory on Wednesday.

Toronto is 87-68 overall and 44-33 at home. The Blue Jays have a 52-19 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

New York is 39-37 in road games and 95-59 overall. Yankees hitters have a collective .325 on-base percentage, the second-ranked percentage in the AL.

The teams meet Wednesday for the 19th time this season. The Yankees are up 10-8 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: George Springer has 22 doubles, four triples, 24 home runs and 72 RBI for the Blue Jays. Whit Merrifield is 7-for-27 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Aaron Judge leads the Yankees with 88 extra base hits (28 doubles and 60 home runs). Gleyber Torres is 14-for-36 with two doubles, three home runs and 12 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 5-5, .256 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Yankees: 8-2, .271 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Santiago Espinal: 10-Day IL (oblique), Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tayler Saucedo: 60-Day IL (hip), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono)

Yankees: Wandy Peralta: 15-Day IL (back), Frankie Montas: 15-Day IL (shoulder), DJ LeMahieu: 10-Day IL (toe), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Benintendi: 10-Day IL (wrist), Albert Abreu: 15-Day IL (elbow), Matt Carpenter: 10-Day IL (foot), Miguel Castro: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael King: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder)