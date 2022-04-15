How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Toronto Blue Jays Game Live Online on April 15, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, April 15, 2022 at 7:07 PM EDT, the Toronto Blue Jays face the Oakland Athletics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Oakland Athletics

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Toronto Blue Jays vs. Oakland Athletics on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Toronto Blue Jays vs. Oakland Athletics. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Oakland Athletics vs. Toronto Blue Jays Game Preview: Blue Jays begin 3-game series with the Athletics

Oakland Athletics (3-3) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (4-3)

Toronto; Friday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Daulton Jefferies (1-0, .00 ERA, .80 WHIP, two strikeouts); Blue Jays: Ross Stripling (0-0, 9.00 ERA, 2.00 WHIP, zero strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -205, Athletics +172; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays start a three-game series at home against the Oakland Athletics on Friday.

Toronto went 91-71 overall and 47-34 at home last season. The Blue Jays averaged 3.5 extra base hits per game, including 1.6 home runs.

Oakland had an 86-76 record overall and a 43-38 record on the road last season. The Athletics averaged 7.9 hits per game last season while batting a collective .238.

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Teoscar Hernandez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Borucki: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Nate Pearson: 10-Day IL (mono)

Athletics: Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Skye Bolt: 10-Day IL (oblique), James Kaprielian: 10-Day IL (shoulder)