MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Toronto Blue Jays Game Live Online on April 17, 2022: Viewing Options/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, April 17, 2022 at 1:37 PM EDT, the Toronto Blue Jays face the Oakland Athletics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Oakland Athletics

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Toronto Blue Jays vs. Oakland Athletics on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Toronto Blue Jays vs. Oakland Athletics. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 35 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

Oakland Athletics vs. Toronto Blue Jays Game Preview: Blue Jays square off against the Athletics in series rubber match

Oakland Athletics (4-4) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (5-4)

Toronto; Sunday, 1:37 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Adam Oller (0-0, 33.75 ERA, 6.00 WHIP, three strikeouts); Blue Jays: Alek Manoah (1-0, .00 ERA, .83 WHIP, seven strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -251, Athletics +205; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays and Oakland Athletics meet on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Toronto had a 91-71 record overall and a 47-34 record in home games last season. The Blue Jays averaged 3.5 extra base hits per game, including 1.6 home runs.

Oakland had an 86-76 record overall and a 43-38 record on the road last season. The Athletics averaged three extra base hits per game, including 1.2 home runs.

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Teoscar Hernandez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Borucki: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Nate Pearson: 10-Day IL (mono)

Athletics: Stephen Piscotty: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Skye Bolt: 10-Day IL (oblique), James Kaprielian: 10-Day IL (shoulder)

