How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Toronto Blue Jays Live Online on May 15, 2021: TV Options/Live Stream

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 7:37 PM EDT, the Toronto Blue Jays face the Philadelphia Phillies. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Philadelphia Phillies

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with fuboTV. It is also available on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.

Toronto and Philadelphia will square off on Saturday. Phillies: Aaron Nola (3-2, 3.59 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 53 strikeouts) will pitch.

The Blue Jays are 7-5 on their home turf. Toronto has hit 52 home runs this season, second in the MLB. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads them with nine, averaging one every 14.3 at-bats.

The Phillies are 8-12 on the road. Philadelphia hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .305 this season, led by Bryce Harper with a mark of .436.

The Phillies won the last meeting 5-1. Connor Brogdon earned his fourth victory and Rhys Hoskins went 3-for-5 with a double and three RBI for Philadelphia. Trent Thornton registered his first loss for Toronto.

