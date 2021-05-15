How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Toronto Blue Jays Live Online on May 15, 2021: TV Options/Live Stream
On Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 7:37 PM EDT, the Toronto Blue Jays face the Philadelphia Phillies. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Toronto Blue Jays vs. Philadelphia Phillies
- When: Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 7:37 PM EDT
- TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
- Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with fuboTV. It is also available on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.
Toronto and Philadelphia will square off on Saturday. Phillies: Aaron Nola (3-2, 3.59 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 53 strikeouts) will pitch.
The Blue Jays are 7-5 on their home turf. Toronto has hit 52 home runs this season, second in the MLB. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads them with nine, averaging one every 14.3 at-bats.
The Phillies are 8-12 on the road. Philadelphia hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .305 this season, led by Bryce Harper with a mark of .436.
The Phillies won the last meeting 5-1. Connor Brogdon earned his fourth victory and Rhys Hoskins went 3-for-5 with a double and three RBI for Philadelphia. Trent Thornton registered his first loss for Toronto.
