MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Online on July 13, 2022: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at 7:07 PM EDT, the Toronto Blue Jays face the Philadelphia Phillies. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Philadelphia Phillies

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Toronto Blue Jays vs. Philadelphia Phillies on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Toronto Blue Jays vs. Philadelphia Phillies game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Toronto Blue Jays Game Preview: Gurriel leads Blue Jays against the Phillies after 4-hit outing

Philadelphia Phillies (46-42, third in the NL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (46-42, fourth in the AL East)

Toronto; Wednesday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zack Wheeler (8-4, 2.46 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 104 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Ross Stripling (4-3, 3.34 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 55 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -115, Blue Jays -105; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays take on the Philadelphia Phillies after Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had four hits against the Phillies on Tuesday.

Toronto has a 46-42 record overall and a 26-18 record in home games. The Blue Jays have the second-best team batting average in MLB play at .259.

Philadelphia has gone 22-21 in road games and 46-42 overall. Phillies pitchers have a collective 3.77 ERA, which ranks fifth in the NL.

The matchup Wednesday is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 14 doubles, 19 home runs and 54 RBI for the Blue Jays. Bo Bichette is 12-for-40 with a double, two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 2-8, .275 batting average, 4.92 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

Phillies: 5-5, .248 batting average, 2.79 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Yusei Kikuchi: 15-Day IL (neck), Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (side), Kevin Gausman: day-to-day (ankle), Tayler Saucedo: 60-Day IL (hip), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (forearm), Andrew Vasquez: 15-Day IL (ankle), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono)

Phillies: Alec Bohm: day-to-day (finger), Ranger Suarez: 15-Day IL (back), Johan Camargo: 10-Day IL (knee), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Eflin: 15-Day IL (knee), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Bryce Harper: 10-Day IL (thumb), Connor Brogdon: 10-Day IL (covid), Jean Segura: 60-Day IL (finger), Nick Maton: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Sherriff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)