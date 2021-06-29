MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Toronto Blue Jays Live Online Without Cable on June 29, 2021: Streaming

On Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at 7:07 PM EDT, the Toronto Blue Jays face the Seattle Mariners. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Seattle Mariners

When: Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at 7:07 PM EDT

TV: Root Sports Northwest

Stream: Watch with Subscription to AT&T TV

In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Root Sports Northwest, this is your only option to stream Seattle Mariners games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Chris Flexen (6-3, 3.87 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 50 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Robbie Ray (5-3, 3.35 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 103 strikeouts)

LINE: Blue Jays -201, Mariners +172; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto and Seattle will face off on Tuesday.

The Blue Jays are 16-17 in home games in 2020. Toronto’s team on-base percentage of .326 is third in the American League. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the team with an OBP of .435.

The Mariners are 17-22 on the road. Seattle has a team on-base percentage of .290, last in the American League. Ty France leads the team with a mark of .346.

Live TV Streaming Option