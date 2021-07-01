MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Seattle Mariners Live Online Without Cable on July 1, 2021: Streaming

On Thursday, July 1, 2021 at 1:07 PM EDT, the Toronto Blue Jays face the Seattle Mariners. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Seattle Mariners

When: Thursday, July 1, 2021 at 1:07 PM EDT

TV: Root Sports Northwest

Stream: Watch with Subscription to AT&T TV

In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Root Sports Northwest, this is your only option to stream Seattle Mariners games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Yusei Kikuchi (5-3, 3.23 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 87 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Hyun Jin Ryu (7-4, 3.41 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 72 strikeouts)

LINE: Blue Jays -206, Mariners +174; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners head to face the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday.

The Blue Jays are 17-18 on their home turf. Toronto has hit an MLB-leading 117 home runs this season. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads them with 26, averaging one every 10.9 at-bats.

The Mariners have gone 18-23 away from home. Seattle has a collective on-base percentage of .291, last in the majors. Ty France leads the team with a mark of .346.

The Mariners won the last meeting 9-7. Kendall Graveman earned his second victory and Dylan Moore went 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBI for Seattle. Patrick Murphy took his first loss for Toronto.

