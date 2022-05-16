How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Toronto Blue Jays Live Online on May 16, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Monday, May 16, 2022 at 7:07 PM EDT, the Toronto Blue Jays face the Seattle Mariners. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Seattle Mariners

In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Toronto Blue Jays vs. Seattle Mariners on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Toronto Blue Jays vs. Seattle Mariners. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Seattle Mariners vs. Toronto Blue Jays Game Preview: Rodriguez leads Mariners against the Blue Jays after 4-hit outing

Seattle Mariners (16-19, third in the AL West) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (18-17, third in the AL East)

Toronto; Monday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Chris Flexen (1-5, 4.24 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 22 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Yusei Kikuchi (1-1, 4.15 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 27 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -163, Mariners +139; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners play the Toronto Blue Jays after Julio Rodriguez had four hits on Sunday in an 8-7 win over the Mets.

Toronto has an 18-17 record overall and a 10-6 record at home. The Blue Jays have an 11-5 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Seattle is 16-19 overall and 9-7 at home. Mariners hitters have a collective .317 on-base percentage, the third-ranked percentage in the AL.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads Toronto with seven home runs while slugging .480. George Springer is 6-for-29 with a home run and six RBI over the last 10 games.

J.P. Crawford has seven doubles, a triple, four home runs and 11 RBI for the Mariners. Eugenio Suarez is 7-for-34 with two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 3-7, .204 batting average, 4.23 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Mariners: 4-6, .244 batting average, 4.80 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Tayler Saucedo: 10-Day IL (hip), Cavan Biggio: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Nate Pearson: 10-Day IL (mono)

Mariners: Erik Swanson: 15-Day IL (right shouler), J.P. Crawford: day-to-day (back), Ken Giles: 60-Day IL (finger), Tom Murphy: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Festa: 15-Day IL (right elbow), Mitch Haniger: 10-Day IL (ankle), Evan White: 60-Day IL (sports hernia), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Lewis: 10-Day IL (knee)