 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Toronto Blue Jays Live Online on May 18, 2022: Streaming Options

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 7:07 PM EDT, the Toronto Blue Jays face the Seattle Mariners. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Seattle Mariners

In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Toronto Blue Jays vs. Seattle Mariners on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Toronto Blue Jays vs. Seattle Mariners. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Root Sports Northwest≥ $89.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Root Sports Northwest + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Root Sports Northwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

Seattle Mariners vs. Toronto Blue Jays Game Preview: Blue Jays host the Mariners, try to extend home win streak

Seattle Mariners (16-21, fourth in the AL West) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (20-17, third in the AL East)

Toronto; Wednesday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Marco Gonzales (1-4, 3.38 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 22 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (3-2, 2.40 ERA, .98 WHIP, 54 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -239, Mariners +195; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays host the Seattle Mariners trying to continue a three-game home winning streak.

Toronto is 12-6 in home games and 20-17 overall. The Blue Jays rank 10th in the majors with 39 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

Seattle has a 9-7 record in home games and a 16-21 record overall. Mariners hitters have a collective .367 slugging percentage to rank eighth in the AL.

The teams play Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: George Springer has seven doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 21 RBI while hitting .268 for the Blue Jays. Santiago Espinal is 11-for-32 with four doubles over the past 10 games.

Ty France has a .315 batting average to rank second on the Mariners, and has five doubles and five home runs. Julio Rodriguez is 13-for-37 with a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 4-6, .215 batting average, 3.54 ERA, even run differential

Mariners: 4-6, .230 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Jordan Romano: day-to-day (undisclosed), Tim Mayza: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tayler Saucedo: 10-Day IL (hip), Nate Pearson: 10-Day IL (mono)

Mariners: J.P. Crawford: day-to-day (ankle), Erik Swanson: 15-Day IL (right shouler), Ken Giles: 60-Day IL (finger), Tom Murphy: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Festa: 15-Day IL (right elbow), Mitch Haniger: 10-Day IL (ankle), Evan White: 60-Day IL (sports hernia), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Lewis: 10-Day IL (knee)

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.