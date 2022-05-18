MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Toronto Blue Jays Live Online on May 18, 2022: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 7:07 PM EDT, the Toronto Blue Jays face the Seattle Mariners. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Seattle Mariners

In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Seattle Mariners vs. Toronto Blue Jays Game Preview: Blue Jays host the Mariners, try to extend home win streak

Seattle Mariners (16-21, fourth in the AL West) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (20-17, third in the AL East)

Toronto; Wednesday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Marco Gonzales (1-4, 3.38 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 22 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (3-2, 2.40 ERA, .98 WHIP, 54 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -239, Mariners +195; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays host the Seattle Mariners trying to continue a three-game home winning streak.

Toronto is 12-6 in home games and 20-17 overall. The Blue Jays rank 10th in the majors with 39 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

Seattle has a 9-7 record in home games and a 16-21 record overall. Mariners hitters have a collective .367 slugging percentage to rank eighth in the AL.

The teams play Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: George Springer has seven doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 21 RBI while hitting .268 for the Blue Jays. Santiago Espinal is 11-for-32 with four doubles over the past 10 games.

Ty France has a .315 batting average to rank second on the Mariners, and has five doubles and five home runs. Julio Rodriguez is 13-for-37 with a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 4-6, .215 batting average, 3.54 ERA, even run differential

Mariners: 4-6, .230 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Jordan Romano: day-to-day (undisclosed), Tim Mayza: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tayler Saucedo: 10-Day IL (hip), Nate Pearson: 10-Day IL (mono)

Mariners: J.P. Crawford: day-to-day (ankle), Erik Swanson: 15-Day IL (right shouler), Ken Giles: 60-Day IL (finger), Tom Murphy: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Festa: 15-Day IL (right elbow), Mitch Haniger: 10-Day IL (ankle), Evan White: 60-Day IL (sports hernia), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Lewis: 10-Day IL (knee)