How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Toronto Blue Jays AL Wild Card Game 2 Live Online on October 8, 2022: Start Time, TV Channel, Live Stream Options

On Saturday, October 8, 2022 at 4:07 PM EDT, the Toronto Blue Jays face the Seattle Mariners. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

When: Saturday, October 8, 2022 at 4:07 PM EDT

TV: ESPN

Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM

In Seattle and nationally the game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Toronto Blue Jays vs. Seattle Mariners on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Toronto Blue Jays vs. Seattle Mariners game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

Seattle Mariners vs. Toronto Blue Jays Game Preview: Mariners look to secure 2-game series win against the Blue Jays

Seattle Mariners (90-72, second in the AL West during the regular season) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (92-70, second in the AL East during the regular season)

Toronto; Saturday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Robbie Ray (12-12, 3.71 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 212 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (12-10, 3.35 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 205 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -158, Mariners +134; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners will attempt to sweep a two-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday.

Toronto has a 92-70 record overall and a 47-34 record in home games. Blue Jays pitchers have a collective 3.88 ERA, which ranks seventh in the AL.

Seattle is 44-37 in road games and 90-72 overall. The Mariners are ninth in MLB play with 197 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

The teams meet Saturday for the ninth time this season. The Mariners are up 6-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 32 home runs, 58 walks and 97 RBI while hitting .274 for the Blue Jays. Bo Bichette is 14-for-35 with two RBI over the last 10 games.

Eugenio Suarez leads Seattle with 31 home runs while slugging .459. Mitch Haniger is 9-for-29 with four home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 6-4, .291 batting average, 2.76 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Mariners: 8-2, .257 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tayler Saucedo: 60-Day IL (hip), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Mariners: Jesse Winker: 10-Day IL (neck), Sam Haggerty: 10-Day IL (groin), Julio Rodriguez: 10-Day IL (back), Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

How to Stream Mariners/Blue Jays Game 2

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.