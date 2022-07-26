How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Toronto Blue Jays Live Online on July 26, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at 7:07 PM EDT, the Toronto Blue Jays face the St. Louis Cardinals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. St. Louis Cardinals

Can you stream Toronto Blue Jays vs. St. Louis Cardinals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Toronto Blue Jays vs. St. Louis Cardinals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Toronto Blue Jays Game Preview: Guerrero leads Blue Jays against the Cardinals after 4-hit performance

St. Louis Cardinals (51-46, second in the NL Central) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (53-43, second in the AL East)

Toronto; Tuesday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Andre Pallante (3-4, 3.34 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 47 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (7-4, 5.22 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 93 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -226, Cardinals +186; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays play the St. Louis Cardinals after Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s four-hit game on Sunday.

Toronto has a 53-43 record overall and a 30-19 record at home. Blue Jays hitters are batting a collective .267, the top team batting average in MLB play.

St. Louis has a 22-26 record on the road and a 51-46 record overall. Cardinals pitchers have a collective 3.82 ERA, which ranks sixth in the NL.

Tuesday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Guerrero has 17 doubles and 20 home runs while hitting .280 for the Blue Jays. Teoscar Hernandez is 15-for-41 with five doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Tommy Edman has 17 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 35 RBI for the Cardinals. Paul Goldschmidt is 11-for-37 with five home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 8-2, .346 batting average, 2.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 44 runs

Cardinals: 6-4, .268 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Yusei Kikuchi: 15-Day IL (neck), Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (side), Tayler Saucedo: 60-Day IL (hip), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (forearm), Andrew Vasquez: 15-Day IL (ankle), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono)

Cardinals: Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (knee), Drew VerHagen: 15-Day IL (hip), Juan Yepez: 10-Day IL (forearm), Dakota Hudson: 15-Day IL (neck), Jack Flaherty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (foot), Yadier Molina: 10-Day IL (knee), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)