MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Online on July 27, 2022: Streaming Options

Toronto Blue Jays vs. St. Louis Cardinals

Can you stream Toronto Blue Jays vs. St. Louis Cardinals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Toronto Blue Jays vs. St. Louis Cardinals.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Toronto Blue Jays Game Preview: Blue Jays host the Cardinals on 4-game home win streak

St. Louis Cardinals (51-47, second in the NL Central) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (54-43, second in the AL East)

Toronto; Wednesday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (6-8, 3.40 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 91 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (7-7, 3.00 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 116 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -248, Cardinals +204; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays, on a four-game home winning streak, host the St. Louis Cardinals.

Toronto has gone 31-19 in home games and 54-43 overall. Blue Jays hitters are batting a collective .268, the highest team batting average in the AL.

St. Louis is 51-47 overall and 22-27 on the road. Cardinals hitters are batting a collective .251, which ranks fourth in the NL.

Wednesday’s game is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads Toronto with 21 home runs while slugging .496. Teoscar Hernandez is 16-for-40 with four home runs and 13 RBI over the past 10 games.

Tommy Edman has 17 doubles, three triples and seven home runs for the Cardinals. Dylan Carlson is 12-for-40 with four doubles, a triple and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 9-1, .359 batting average, 2.47 ERA, outscored opponents by 52 runs

Cardinals: 5-5, .265 batting average, 5.07 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Yusei Kikuchi: 15-Day IL (neck), Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (side), Tayler Saucedo: 60-Day IL (hip), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (forearm), Andrew Vasquez: 15-Day IL (ankle), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono)

Cardinals: Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (knee), Drew VerHagen: 15-Day IL (hip), Juan Yepez: 10-Day IL (forearm), Dakota Hudson: 15-Day IL (neck), Jack Flaherty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (foot), Yadier Molina: 10-Day IL (knee), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)