How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Toronto Blue Jays Live Online Without Cable on July 2, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, July 2, 2021 at 7:07 PM EDT, the Toronto Blue Jays face the Tampa Bay Rays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Tampa Bay Rays

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Rays games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Luis Patino (1-1, 0.00 ERA) Blue Jays: Alek Manoah (1-0, 3.34 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 33 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay enters the game as losers of their last three games.

The Blue Jays are 17-18 against the rest of their division. Toronto ranks second in the MLB in hitting with a .266 batting average, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the team with an average of .336.

The Rays are 21-11 against teams from the AL East. The Tampa Bay pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.56. Rich Hill leads the team with a 3.70 earned run average.

The Rays won the last meeting 14-8. Jeffrey Springs earned his fourth victory and Joey Wendle went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and four RBI for Tampa Bay. Joel Payamps took his second loss for Toronto.

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Sun and Fox Sports Sun + 35 Top Cable Channels

