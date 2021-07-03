How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Toronto Blue Jays Live Online Without Cable on July 3, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming
On Saturday, July 3, 2021 at 3:07 PM EDT, the Toronto Blue Jays face the Tampa Bay Rays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Toronto Blue Jays vs. Tampa Bay Rays
- When: Saturday, July 3, 2021 at 3:07 PM EDT
- TV: Bally Sports Sun and Fox Sports Sun
- Stream: Watch with Subscription to AT&T TV
In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Rays games all year long.
PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Shane McClanahan (3-2, 4.09 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 61 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Ross Stripling (3-4, 4.27 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 68 strikeouts)
LINE: Blue Jays -118, Rays +100; over/under is 10 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays head to face the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday.
The Blue Jays are 18-19 on their home turf. The Toronto pitching staff averages 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, Robbie Ray leads them with a mark of 11.7.
The Rays have gone 24-19 away from home. Tampa Bay hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .311 this season, led by Yandy Diaz with a mark of .364.
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|Bally Sports Sun
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fox Sports Sun
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-