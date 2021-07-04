MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live Online Without Cable on July 4, 2021: TV Streaming
On Sunday, July 4, 2021 at 1:07 PM EDT, the Toronto Blue Jays face the Tampa Bay Rays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Toronto Blue Jays vs. Tampa Bay Rays
- When: Sunday, July 4, 2021 at 1:07 PM EDT
- TV: Bally Sports Sun and Fox Sports Sun
- Stream: Watch with Subscription to AT&T TV
In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Rays games all year long.
PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Ryan Yarbrough (4-3, 4.27 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 70 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Robbie Ray (6-3, 3.43 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 113 strikeouts)
LINE: Blue Jays -156, Rays +141; over/under is 9 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: Toronto and Tampa Bay will play on Sunday.
The Blue Jays are 19-19 in home games in 2020. Toronto hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .328 this season, led by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. with a mark of .432.
The Rays are 24-20 on the road. Tampa Bay has a team on-base percentage of .310, led by Yandy Diaz with a mark of .362.
The Blue Jays won the last meeting 6-3. Adam Cimber secured his second victory and Santiago Espinal went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI for Toronto. Shane McClanahan registered his third loss for Tampa Bay.
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|Bally Sports Sun
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fox Sports Sun
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-