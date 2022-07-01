How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Toronto Blue Jays Live Online on July 1, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, July 1, 2022 at 3:07 PM EDT, the Toronto Blue Jays face the Tampa Bay Rays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Tampa Bay Rays

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Rays games all year long.

Can you stream Toronto Blue Jays vs. Tampa Bay Rays on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Toronto Blue Jays vs. Tampa Bay Rays. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Sun and Fox Sports Sun + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Toronto Blue Jays Game Preview: Rays aim to stop slide in game against the Blue Jays

Tampa Bay Rays (40-35, fourth in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (43-33, third in the AL East)

Toronto; Friday, 3:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Corey Kluber (3-4, 3.45 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 66 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (5-4, 5.86 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 64 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -130, Rays +110; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays aim to break a three-game slide with a win over the Toronto Blue Jays.

Toronto has gone 24-15 in home games and 43-33 overall. The Blue Jays rank fifth in the majors with 101 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.

Tampa Bay has a 40-35 record overall and a 15-18 record on the road. The Rays have a 23-5 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams match up Friday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: George Springer has 11 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 36 RBI for the Blue Jays. Alejandro Kirk is 12-for-31 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Isaac Paredes leads Tampa Bay with 11 home runs while slugging .598. Harold Ramirez is 9-for-23 with a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 5-5, .271 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Rays: 4-6, .233 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Tayler Saucedo: 60-Day IL (hip), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (forearm), Yimi Garcia: 15-Day IL (back), Trevor Richards: 15-Day IL (neck), Julian Merryweather: 15-Day IL (side), Andrew Vasquez: 15-Day IL (ankle), Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (finger), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono)

Rays: Manuel Margot: 60-Day IL (knee), Kevin Kiermaier: 10-Day IL (hip), Drew Rasmussen: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mike Zunino: 10-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), JT Chargois: 60-Day IL (oblique), Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (back), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (oblique), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: 60-Day IL (lat), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)