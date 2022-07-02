How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Tampa Bay Rays Doubleheader Live Online on July 2, 2022: TV/Streaming Options

On Saturday, July 2, 2022 at 12:07 PM EDT, the Toronto Blue Jays face the Tampa Bay Rays in a doubleheader. The games are airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Tampa Bay Rays

In Tampa, the games are streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Rays games all year long.

Can you stream Toronto Blue Jays vs. Tampa Bay Rays on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Toronto Blue Jays vs. Tampa Bay Rays. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Toronto Blue Jays Game Preview: Rays try to stop road skid, take on the Blue Jays

Tampa Bay Rays (40-36, fourth in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (44-33, second in the AL East)

Toronto; Saturday, 12:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Shane McClanahan (8-3, 1.77 ERA, .83 WHIP, 123 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (6-6, 2.93 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 97 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -140, Rays +120; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays will try to end a three-game road slide when they take on the Toronto Blue Jays.

Toronto is 44-33 overall and 25-15 in home games. Blue Jays hitters are batting a collective .258, which ranks second in the AL.

Tampa Bay has gone 15-19 on the road and 40-36 overall. The Rays are 32-9 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Blue Jays have a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 18 home runs, 37 walks and 49 RBI while hitting .261 for the Blue Jays. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is 15-for-36 with five doubles, a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Isaac Paredes leads Tampa Bay with 11 home runs while slugging .571. Harold Ramirez is 10-for-26 with a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 6-4, .281 batting average, 3.86 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Rays: 4-6, .232 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Tayler Saucedo: 60-Day IL (hip), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (forearm), Yimi Garcia: 15-Day IL (back), Trevor Richards: 15-Day IL (neck), Julian Merryweather: 15-Day IL (side), Andrew Vasquez: 15-Day IL (ankle), Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (finger), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono)

Rays: Manuel Margot: 60-Day IL (knee), Drew Rasmussen: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mike Zunino: 10-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), JT Chargois: 60-Day IL (oblique), Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (back), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (oblique), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: 60-Day IL (lat), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)